Cherie Nicole Turner, 34, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.
She was a former server at the former Jerry's restaurant in Elizabethtown and a member of Faith Church in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include her two daughters, Dalailah Lamb and Deja'Rae Furmon; parents; Kenneth Lee and Sharon Laverne Yancy Turner; grandparents, Stanley and Delores Yancy; uncle, Kevin (Lorri) Yancy; aunts, Cynthia (Dan) Porcelli and Carolyn (Tommy) Hamrick; six nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
The funeral is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home with Pastors Nate and Jacob Pearman officiating.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
Contributions may take the form of donations to Springhaven Domestic Violence Program in Elizabethtown.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home of Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019