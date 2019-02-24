Cherie Nicole Turner

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherie Nicole Turner.

Cherie Nicole Turner, 34, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.

She was a former server at the former Jerry's restaurant in Elizabethtown and a member of Faith Church in Elizabethtown.

Survivors include her two daughters, Dalailah Lamb and Deja'Rae Furmon; parents; Kenneth Lee and Sharon Laverne Yancy Turner; grandparents, Stanley and Delores Yancy; uncle, Kevin (Lorri) Yancy; aunts, Cynthia (Dan) Porcelli and Carolyn (Tommy) Hamrick; six nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.

The funeral is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home with Pastors Nate and Jacob Pearman officiating.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Contributions may take the form of donations to Springhaven Domestic Violence Program in Eliza­beth­town.

To leave a condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to www.dixonatwood.com.

Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home of Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Funeral Home
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.