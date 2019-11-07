Cheryl Denise Bentley Mitchell, 55, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.
She was a native of Brunswick, Ohio, a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and a registered nurse at Flaget Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Paul Bentley and Doris Sue Caudill Bentley.
Survivors include two daughters, Amanda (Woodrow) Will of Cecilia and Megan (Timothy) Casten of Chester, Virginia; a sister, Darlene Young of Valley City, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Mackenzie Will, Hailey Will, Brody Will, Timothy Casten and Bentley Casten.
A Celebration of Life is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Her wish was for contributions to be made to her grandchildrens' education funds.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2019