Cheryl E. Tanner, 57, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at University Of Louisville Hospital.



She was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Wendell and Thelma Jones Hopkins. She was a homemaker.



She was preceded in death by her father, Wendell Hopkins.



Survivors include her loving husband, Ed Tanner of Louisville; her mother, Thelma Jones Hopkins of Mount Washington; a son, Edward Tanner of Louisville; six daughters, Amanda Lyons of Eastview, Heather Phillips of Rineyville, Amber Odle of Mount Washington, April Woodward of Hawesville, Heavenly Tanner of Louisville and Tracy Boggiano of Carry, North Carolina; two brothers, Johnny Hopkins of Chicago and Bobby Hopkins of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two sisters, Pam Figg of Elizabethtown and Tiffany Hopkins of Huntsville, Alabama; and seven grandchildren.



A graveside service is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Fairfield Cemetery with the Rev. Julie Livingood officiating.



Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

