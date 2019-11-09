Cheryl McMillen Yates, 60, of Elizabethtown passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Yates was a member of Heaven Bound Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include a daughter, Becky Plants and her husband, Shane, of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Season and Ciara; her parents, Leo and Dottie McMillen of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Tim McMillen and his wife, Peggy, of Elizabethtown, and Gary McMillen of Elizabethtown; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Yates is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Don Skaggs officiating. Cremation follows the services.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019