Maj. Chester Eugene Knight, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1961 and proudly served his country for the next 26½ years before retiring.
He was a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church, B.R. Young Masonic Lodge #132 F&A.M., the Scottish Rite, the Sojourners, a Lifetime Member of the , the NRA and was a former board member of the Valley Creek Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Gregory Knight; his parents, J.C. and Wilma Cruse Knight; and three brothers, Alvin Coy Knight, Robbie Knight and R.T. Knight.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Morris Knight; a son, Chester Eugene "Chet" Knight, Jr.; two brothers, Eddie Knight (Ann) and Oval Ray Knight (Joyce); a sister-in-law, Joan Knight; and numerous nieces and nephews, who were all special to him.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Scott Kerr officiating. Burial with military honors is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Valley Creek Baptist Church Building Fund or The .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019