Chester Frances "Buzzy" Hall, 73, of Rineyville, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital.



He was a painter for Paul L. Hall Painting Contracting.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Mae Hudspeth Hall; a daughter, Shannon Hall; his parents, George Lester and Virginia Lee Morgan Hall; a brother, Larry Woodrow Hall; and his four sisters, Reda Mae Diehlman, Angeline Johnson, Carol Sue Duff and Virginia Fern Cottrell.



Survivors include a son, Robert Hall; a brother, Paul Hall (Betty); a sister, Ruby Woodcock; two grandchildren, Tammy and Larry; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Rineyville Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.

