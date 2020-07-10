Chester Ray Spencer, 88, of Boston, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Cora B. Chesser Spencer; two daughters, Robin Wimsatt (Dale) of Bardstown and Lorri Adams (Marion) of Boston; three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Services are at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. A Masonic Rites service is at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

