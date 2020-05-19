Chesterine Kuchowicz, 100, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, in the Signature North Hardin Nursing Facility.
Chesterine was born Oct. 12, 1919, in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Anthony and Mary Ann Winerowicz Podemski. On Oct. 5, 1940, Chesterine married her loving husband, Stanley Kuchowicz. He preceded her in death on March 14, 1995, along with a son, Robert Kuchowicz; a brother, Zygmond Podemski; and two sisters, Pearl Skibinski and Millie Brink.
Chesterine worked at American Packaging and G.L. Perry. She studied interior decorating in Chicago and earned her cosmetology license from the House of Beauty. Chesterine was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Rosary Society and the Harvest House.
Left to cherish the memory of Chesterine include her son, Richard (Carroll) Kuchowicz; a daughter-in-law, Eleanore Kuchowicz; four grandchildren, Erica Mihailov, Renata Kuchowicz, Sonya (Mark) Pruitt and Richard (Tracy) Kuchowicz; 11 great-grandchildren, Skyler, Madison, Ashton, Alexis, Caroline, Bryce, Cameron, Halen, Jonah, Mazzlynne and Isabella; a sister, Henrietta Dankowski; two nieces, Shirley Anthony and Linda Kantorowski; along with a special great-niece, Jennifer Hudak; and great-great-niece, Kaley Kubiak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, in Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial follows at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation for Chesterine is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Road in South Bend.
Condolences for the family may be made at sjfh.net.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 20, 2020