Chevy Allen Carroll, 2, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born Aug. 15, 2017, to Mark Carroll and Becky Pearsall. He loved playing outside and playing with his dog. He always was happy and loved hanging out with his daddy, mom and brothers.
Survivors include his parents; two brothers, Brantley William Carroll and Joshua Wayne Pearsall; his grandparents, Richard and Teresa Pearsall and David and Rose Carroll; his great-grandmother, Edna Williams; and an uncle, Anthony (Shelby) Pearsall.
A graveside service will be private at Union Christian Cemetery in LaRue County.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 6, 2020