Chief Petty Officer Charles Patrick "Pat" McMannes, 61, son of Nellie Bennett and the late Commander Sgt. Maj. Lester T. McMannes, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Pat was born in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 17, 1958. He retired as a naval veteran serving from 1976 to 1996. He spent his former years working for Target and Perdue Farms. Pat loved "Dad jokes" and here is one last one for him…"What did the janitor yell when he came out of the broom closet? Supplies." We love you Dad and miss you very much.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Priscilla (Riley) McMannes; two daughters, Rebecca Tamez (Pete) and Stacey McMannes; three stepchildren, Cheyenne Ramsey (Kyle), Andrew Dollarhite and Skyler Herron; three grandchildren, Sophara, Juna, and Kalor Tamez; his mother, Nellie McMannes (Bennett); a sister, Karen Gurick (Tom); and three brothers, Tom, Barry (Holly) and Jeff (Donna) McMannes; and lots of family and friends.
A celebration of life is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Staunton, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Pat will have a formal Naval Burial at Sea to follow his wishes.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family atcoffmanfuneralhome.net.