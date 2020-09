Or Copy this URL to Share

Chol Pak, 64, of Radcliff, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.



Survivors include his mother, Kum Ye Ruby; and a sister, Sook Kim Jong.



A memorial service is at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Pastor Hyuk Lee officiating.



Visitation is from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store