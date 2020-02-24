Choon He Webster, 84, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Webster of Radcliff; a daughter, Maria Webster of Radcliff; two granddaughters, Amber Miller of Radcliff and Aleisha Miller of Elizabethtown; and two great-granddaughters, DeLiyah Stephenson of Radcliff and Alayna Orozco of Elizabethtown.
The funeral is at noon Friday, Feb. 28, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Hyuk Lee officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2020