Chris Blake, 26, of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Ruth Evans.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica Journey Blake of Vine Grove; his father, Gerald Blake of Cranston, Rhode Island; three siblings, Amanda Hersarling and Bryan Blake, both of Baytown, Texas, and Kaitlin Blake of Cranston; his auntie Dian who raised him like her own; his grandparents, Fern and Frank Martin of Pascoag, Rhode Island; several aunts, nieces, nephews, family, friends; and his beloved pets, Bella Leigh, Casper Charles, Envy Lou, Bravo Gunner and Bailey Mae.
The funeral for Mr. Blake is at noon Friday, Aug. 2, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Veterans Motorcycle Club Chapter No. 21 (Jefferson County), 14605 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40272
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 31, 2019