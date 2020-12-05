Christel H. Odom (Bork), 82, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her son's home in Crestwood, surrounded by her family.



Mrs. Odom was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Odom; and a granddaughter, Jessica Wheeler.



Survivors include a son, Tony Odom (Amie) of Crestwood; two daughters, Patricia Ott (Stan) of Zavalla, Texas, and Olivia Odom; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as several extended family members and friends.



Services for Mrs. Odom will be private because of the Governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the commonwealth of Kentucky. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.





