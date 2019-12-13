Christian "Cody" Dakota Doherty, 22, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
He was a 2016 graduate of Thomas Nelson High School in Bardstown. Cody was an adventurer who loved to travel and was very artistic, which showed in his photography and graphic design. He worked at Grassa Gramma Restaurant in Louisville.
Survivors include his mother, Angela Via of Elizabethtown; his father and stepmother, Sean and Nikki Doherty of Waddell, Arizona; two stepsisters, Cassidy Korn and Jayden Abramsen, both of Waddell; two grandmothers, Vivian Via of Vine Grove and Sherri McIntosh of Magnolia; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 14, 2019