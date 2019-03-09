Obituary

Christine A. Ordway, 51, passed away Thursday, March. 7, 2019, at her home.



Christine was born March 28, 1967, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Davis Chaffee and Penelope Chaffee. She grew up in Crystal River and Apopka, Florida, and graduated from Forest Lake Academy in 1985.



Christine enjoyed a successful career with Landmark Community Newspapers LLC as a general manager of community newspapers in central Florida. She also served as ministry assistant to several senior pastors and youth ministers at North Oak Baptist Church in Citrus Springs, Florida, and Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.



She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, loved laughing, hot days and sunny beaches. Christine lived her Christian faith, uplifting and encouraging those around her with a infectious smile.



Christine is survived by her husband of 27 years, Chris Ordway; a daughter, Ashley (Chris) Doers of Tampa, Florida; a son, Jeremy (Justine) Ordway of Bowling Green; two brothers, Dan Chaffee of Holly Tree, Alabama, and Scott (Teresa) Chaffee of Palm Harbor, Florida; two sisters, Kim (Jimmy) Albury of Homosassa, Florida, and Debbie (Jeff) Pace of Orlando, Florida; parents, Davis (Vicki) Chaffee of Silver Springs, Florida, and Penelope (Leif) Chaffee of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky; grandparent, Jack Hinman of Malone, New York; and many nephews and nieces.



The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Erdie Carter Jr. and the Rev. Stan Stewart officiating.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



The family requests all expressions of sympathy be made in Christine's memory to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation of America, funding medical research to cure these diseases at



306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019

