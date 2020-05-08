Christine Ann Geoghegan Amberger, 69, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born in Oxnard, California, but lived most of her life in Kentucky. She was an active member of St. James Catholic Church, where she worked with the bereavement committee and the Red Cross. She formerly worked for CSI and KORT Physical Therapy and while stationed in Germany with her husband, Gene, she volunteered for the Red Cross. She loved gardening and was an avid square dancer.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Francis Skees and Eugene Wayne Amberger; a daughter, Carol-Marie Skees; and her mother, Carol Hope Geoghegan.
Survivors include her father, William Geoghegan of Elizabethtown; a sister, Mary (Russ) Cron of Germany; and five brothers, Patrick (Jean) Geoghegan of Memphis, Tennessee, Mike Geoghegan of Louisville, Tom Geoghegan of Fresno, California, Charlie (Edna) Geoghegan of Chapin, South Carolina, and John (Lilian) Geoghegan of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at St. James Cemetery.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 9, 2020