Christine Frances Brostowski Ladasz, 98, of Radcliff, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019, in her home.
|
She was born Nov. 21, 1921, in Spillertown, Illinois. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her complete family, mother, father, sisters, brothers and a few cousins.
Survivors include her three children, Allen Ladasz, Barbara (Edward) Kovalchik and Johnny Ladasz; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1225 S. Wilson Rd, Radcliff, KY 40160.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2019