Christine Frances Brostowski Ladasz, 98, of Radcliff, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019, in her home.

She was born Nov. 21, 1921, in Spillertown, Illinois. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her complete family, mother, father, sisters, brothers and a few cousins.

Survivors include her three children, Allen Ladasz, Barbara (Edward) Kovalchik and Johnny Ladasz; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1225 S. Wilson Rd, Radcliff, KY 40160.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2019
