Christine Reed Stout, 63, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her residence.



Survivors include two children, Andrew Reed and Shane Thomas Barton Reed; a grandson, Malakhi; and a brother, Stephen Reed.



Cremation was chosen by the family.



