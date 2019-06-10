Christopher B. McIntyre, 53, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday June 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to George and Sandra Lowell McIntyre. He was a factory worker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George McIntyre and Sandra Rippy Lowell.
Survivors include his loving partner, Crystal Huff of Elizabethtown; a son, Corey McIntyre of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Chip McIntyre of Beech Grove and Eric McIntyre of Bowling Green; a sister, Kimberly Hilliard of Plano, Texas; and aunt, Kay Rippy of Boulder, Colorado; and a great-uncle, Don Campbell of Blue Ridge, Georgia.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Thursday June 13, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 11, 2019