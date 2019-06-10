Christopher B. McIntyre

Christopher B. McIntyre, 53, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday June 6, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to George and Sandra Lowell McIntyre. He was a factory worker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George McIntyre and Sandra Rippy Lowell.

Survivors include his loving partner, Crystal Huff of Elizabethtown; a son, Corey McIntyre of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Chip McIntyre of Beech Grove and Eric McIntyre of Bowling Green; a sister, Kimberly Hilliard of Plano, Texas; and aunt, Kay Rippy of Boulder, Colorado; and a great-uncle, Don Campbell of Blue Ridge, Georgia.

A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Thursday June 13, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 11, 2019
