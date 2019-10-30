Christopher Johnson, 37, of Shepherdsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include, Anthony; his mother, Kimberly Ann Sweat; and his father, William Franklin Johnson Jr. "BJ."
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at Bardstown Junction Baptist Church with Brother Mark Harrison officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2019