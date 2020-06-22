Christopher M. Hennessy
Christopher M. Hennessy, 52, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Chris was born and raised in Louisville. He went to St. Bernard grade school, Fern Creek High School and IT Technical College. Chris was working for University of Colorado Health as an IT manager in Colorado Springs. Chris enjoyed spending time with his son, family and friends. Chris also loved riding his motorcycle. Chris was doing what he loved at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Michelle Hennessy (Wiseman); a son, Connor James Hennessy of Los Angeles; his parents, James and Beverly Hennessy of Louisville; a sister, Tina Wolfe (Gregg) of Indiana; two brothers, Jimmy Hennessy of Tennessee and Joe Hennessy of Indiana; his in-laws, Bill and Patty Wiseman of Elizabethtown; a brother-in-law, Kevin Wiseman (Traci) of Cincinnati; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Dr., Louisville. Graveside services follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd., Louisville.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the funeral home will have social distancing measures in place including requiring the wearing of masks.

The family requests you consider a donation to a charity of your choice in remembrance of Chris.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.
