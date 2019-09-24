Meade County Deputy Sheriff Christopher Michael Hulsey, 46, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana.



Chris had a passion to serve and help everyone in need. He was a "public safety schizophrenic." Chris proudly served as a paramedic with Meade County EMS and formerly served with Bullitt County EMS. He also served as a Deputy Sheriff with the Meade County Sheriff's Department. Chris formerly was an assistant chief with the Meade County Fire Department and a former Brandenburg city councilman.



Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Probus Hulsey; and a brother, Tommy Hulsey.



Survivors include four sons, Matt Hulsey of Ekron, Austin Hulsey of Mayport, Florida, Robert Shram of New Salisbury, Indiana, and Josh Navarette of Ohio; his father, Mike Hulsey, and his wife, Pam, of Elizabethtown; a sister, Faith Jaynes of Paintsville; his former spouse and mother of his children, Lisa Burnett Topia, of Ennis, Montana; two cousins, Steven Hulsey and Andy Hulsey, both of Paducah; and his special friend, Sarah Wilson and her children.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Meade County High School Gymnasium with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating.



Public visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Hager Funeral Home, 633 Bland Street in Brandenburg. There will be no public visitation Saturday.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Supporting Heroes, P.O. Box 991547, Louisville, KY 40269.

