Cindi Brown Rowe, 59, of Indianapolis, formerly of Hodgenville, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis.
She was a graduate of LaRue County High School, a member of Salem Christian Church and a homemaker.
Cindi was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Chaudoin; her parents, George and Catherine Vernon Brown; a sister Gina Plouvier; and a brother, George Brown.
Survivors include her husband, Perry Rowe; a son, R.W. (Amber) Chaudoin of Buffalo; three grandchildren, Madison, Haley and Avery; and two brothers, John and Dale Brown, both of Hodgenville.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Sid Lewis officiating. Burial follows in Salem Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 14, 2019