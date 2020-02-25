Cindy Scheible Miller, 65, a lifelong resident of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her home.
She was a 1972 graduate of North Hardin High School and a 1974 graduate of Elizabethtown Community College. Cindy was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and was a civil service employee for 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, S.T. Scheible.
She is survived by her son, Paul and Christina Miller of Huntington, Indiana; mother, Elsie Scheible of Vine Grove; two brothers, Tom and Melinda Scheible and Phil and Tammy Scheible; three grandchildren, Paige Miller-Smith, Sydney Miller and Hailey Miller; five great-grandchildren, Elsie, Stanton, Victoria, J.D. and Azrin; and several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in Rineyville Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020