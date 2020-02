Cindy Scheible Miller, 65, a lifelong resident of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her home.She was a 1972 graduate of North Hardin High School and a 1974 graduate of Elizabethtown Com­munity College. Cindy was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and was a civil service employee for 35 years.She was preceded in death by her father, S.T. Scheible.She is survived by her son, Paul and Christina Miller of Huntington, Indiana; mother, Elsie Scheible of Vine Grove; two brothers, Tom and Melinda Scheible and Phil and Tammy Scheible; three grandchildren, Paige Miller-Smith, Sydney Miller and Hai­ley Miller; five great-grandchildren, Elsie, Stanton, Vic­t­oria, J.D. and Azrin; and several nieces and nephews.The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Thurs­day, Feb. 27, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in Rineyville Cemetery.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.