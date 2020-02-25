Cindy Scheible Miller

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Scheible Miller.
Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-5122
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St Brigid Catholic Church
Vine Grove, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cindy Scheible Miller, 65, a lifelong resident of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her home.

She was a 1972 graduate of North Hardin High School and a 1974 graduate of Elizabethtown Com­munity College. Cindy was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and was a civil service employee for 35 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, S.T. Scheible.

She is survived by her son, Paul and Christina Miller of Huntington, Indiana; mother, Elsie Scheible of Vine Grove; two brothers, Tom and Melinda Scheible and Phil and Tammy Scheible; three grandchildren, Paige Miller-Smith, Sydney Miller and Hai­ley Miller; five great-grandchildren, Elsie, Stanton, Vic­t­oria, J.D. and Azrin; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Thurs­day, Feb. 27, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in Rineyville Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.