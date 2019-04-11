Clara Louise Peters, 91, of Eastview, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Elizabethtown.
She was born in Hebron to Wilbur and Alberta Goodman Vertrees. She was a homemaker and loved helping other people. Louise was quite strong in her faith, she attended Fairfield Community Baptist Church and she was a member of Liberty Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carve Allen Peters; her parents, Wilbur and Alberta Goodman Vertrees; two sisters, Gert Diebold and Bertha Pierce; two brothers, Raymond Vertrees and Roy Vertrees; three sons, Everett Glenn Peters, Willie Ray Peters and Marvin Peters; a daughter, Brenda Doanel; and a granddaughter, Michelle Peters.
Survivors include her five loving daughters, Kathy (J.B.) Jones, Marlene (Norman) Jones, Lita Cox and Diana (Robert) Helm, all of Eastview, and Missy (Dave) Smith of Elizabethtown; two sons, Kendell (Marcella) Peters of Cecilia and Marty Peters of Eastview; a special family friend, Harold; three sisters, Dorothy Severs of Florida, Bonnie (Paul) Miller of Eastview and Alice (Jerry ) Bennett of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Freddie (Doris) Vertrees of Glendale and Johnnie (Hilda) Vertrees of Cecilia; 19 beautiful grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren
The funeral is at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Fairfield Community Baptist Church in Eastview with the Rev. Roger McGuffin officiating. Burial follows in Fairfield Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
769-6341
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2019