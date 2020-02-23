Clarence Burman, 90, of Sonora, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Clarence is preceded in passing by his parents, Caravan and Magdalene Burman; his brother, James Burman; and his sister, Margaret Bell Stumph.
Here to continue Clarence's legacy are his son, U.S. Marshal Gary Burman; and his daughter, Dr. Karen Pearn. He is survived by his brother, John Burman, and his sister, Doris Metcalf.
Clarence proudly served his country while enlisted in the U.S. Army. Later, he established Burman Insurance Agency and successfully operated the agency well into his 80s. He was a charter member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church and a devoted supporter. Committed to the betterment of his community, he was an active member of the Lions Club of Elizabethtown.
Clarence's favorite activity was being outside, whether traveling around the world or simply working hard on his farm. Often called an amateur historian, he always will be remembered for his boundless knowledge of World War II and his incredibly strong work ethic.
A funeral in Clarence's honor is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Elizabethtown Lions Club, 2520 Ring Road, Elizabethtown KY 42701.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2020