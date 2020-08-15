1/1
Clarence "Junior" Cox Jr.
Clarence "Junior" Cox Jr., 85, of Eastview, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at home.

Junior was a member of Turner Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Audie L. Cox; and a grandson, Shane Eggleston.

Survivors include his wife, Jill Cox of Eastview; four daughters, Lana (Barry) Dewitt of Eastview, Leslie (Ray) Cantu of Cecilia, Stacey (Jimmy) Wells of Stephensburg and Lydia Boone of Eastview; 13 grandchildren; and two sisters, Judy (Richard) Grey of Cecilia and Barabra (Ronnie) Grey of Stephensburg.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Ron Davis officiating. Burial follows in Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastview.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020.
