Clarence Duggins Jr., 87, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Nov.. 20, 2020, at his residence.



Mr. Duggins was manager of A. Arnold & Son, Longview for 25 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. His memberships and accomplishments included Stovall United Methodist Church in Radcliff, past president of Radcliff Chamber of Commerce, Hardin County School Board, past chairman of the Kentucky State Fair Board, past vice-president of Optimist International, Radcliff Optimist Club, chapter president of AUSA, Hardin County District No. 1 Water Board, Patton Museum Board of Trustees, North Hardin Hope Board, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Masons and Kosair Shriners.



Mr. Duggins was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Cora Duggins Sr.; and two brothers, Harry Duggins and Jesse Duggins.



Survivors include his wife, Joyce Duggins of Radcliff; three daughters, Glo Brady of Battletown, Connie Jolly of Ekron and Debbie Merritt of Vine Grove; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Florence Mashburn; and a host of extended family members and friends.



Services for Mr. Duggins will be private because the governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.





