1/1
Clarence Duggins Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Duggins Jr., 87, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Nov.. 20, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Duggins was manager of A. Arnold & Son, Longview for 25 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. His memberships and accomplishments included Stovall United Methodist Church in Radcliff, past president of Radcliff Chamber of Commerce, Hardin County School Board, past chairman of the Kentucky State Fair Board, past vice-president of Optimist International, Radcliff Optimist Club, chapter president of AUSA, Hardin County District No. 1 Water Board, Patton Museum Board of Trustees, North Hardin Hope Board, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Masons and Kosair Shriners.

Mr. Duggins was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Cora Duggins Sr.; and two brothers, Harry Duggins and Jesse Duggins.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Duggins of Radcliff; three daughters, Glo Brady of Battletown, Connie Jolly of Ekron and Debbie Merritt of Vine Grove; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Florence Mashburn; and a host of extended family members and friends.

Services for Mr. Duggins will be private because the governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved