Clarence Guenthner
Clarence Guenthner, 77, of Flaherty, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Brandenburg Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Mr. Guenthner was a veteran of the United States Air Force and attended church at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Becky Guenth­ner; three sisters and a brother.

Survivors include four children, Jennifer Whitaker of Elizabethtown, Leo Guenthner of Battletown, Matthew Guenthner of Brandenburg and Maria Taylor of Jacksonville, Florida; six grandchildren, Katie, Marissa, Halie, Kierra, Marcus and Joseph; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Bob Guenthner of Calhoun and Bill Guenthner of Louisville; and a host of family and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officating. Burial with military honors follows in the St. Martin Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
