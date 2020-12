Or Copy this URL to Share

Claud McDaniel, 87, of Sonora, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.



Survivors include three children, Greg McDaniel, Kevin McDaniel and Marlene Goodwin; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date in Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store