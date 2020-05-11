Claude Marion Brown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude Marion Brown.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Obituary
Send Flowers

Claude Marion Brown, 74, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was a native of Nelson County and retired from the U.S. Army after four tours in Vietnam. He also retired from Fort Knox civil service where he worked for the River City Food Service Co. and he was an avid University of Kentucky fan.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Claudine Michelle Brown; his parents, Burdett and Alma Coy Brown; two brothers, Jim Brown and Jack Brown; and a nephew, Bobby Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ann Mari­lyn Ballard Brown; two daughters, Lisa (Nevada) Langston of Texas and Charli (Jeff) Carman of Eliza­beth­town; eight grandchilden, Samantha Bradford, Karson Patterson, Summer (Issac) Lavery, Haley Ennis, Dakota Langston, Jaren Carman, Jaylan Langs­ton and Bryce Carman; and four great-grandsons, Zander, Dante, Nicoli and Giovanni.

Graveside services will be in Elizabethtown Mem­or­ial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Brown Cancer Center.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.