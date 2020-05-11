Claude Marion Brown, 74, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was a native of Nelson County and retired from the U.S. Army after four tours in Vietnam. He also retired from Fort Knox civil service where he worked for the River City Food Service Co. and he was an avid University of Kentucky fan.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Claudine Michelle Brown; his parents, Burdett and Alma Coy Brown; two brothers, Jim Brown and Jack Brown; and a nephew, Bobby Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ann Marilyn Ballard Brown; two daughters, Lisa (Nevada) Langston of Texas and Charli (Jeff) Carman of Elizabethtown; eight grandchilden, Samantha Bradford, Karson Patterson, Summer (Issac) Lavery, Haley Ennis, Dakota Langston, Jaren Carman, Jaylan Langston and Bryce Carman; and four great-grandsons, Zander, Dante, Nicoli and Giovanni.
Graveside services will be in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Brown Cancer Center.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 12, 2020