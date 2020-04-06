Claudine Laverne Boyd

Obituary
Claudine Laverne Boyd, 92, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Kensington Manor in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Hardin County and retired from civil service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daut and Leota Barnes Slinker; and two brothers, Hubert and David Slinker.

Survivors include her son, Michael Boyd of Virginia; a granddaughter; a sister-in-law, Martha Slinker; three nieces, Pam (Steve) Fegett, Tammy (Kenneth) Booker and Rita (Larry) French; a nephew, Jimmy (Karan) Slinker; and a special great-niece who also cared for her, Katie Dodd.

Cremation was chosen by the family.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2020
