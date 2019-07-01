Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clay Allen Price. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home 31 E and Lavenia Lane Magnolia , KY 42757 (270)-324-3291 Send Flowers Obituary

Clay Allen Price, 66, of Magnolia, passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.



He was a member and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church in Hodgenville, a retired employee for LG&E and a farmer. The avid fisherman loved his Lord, family, grandchildren, visiting his neighbors and his two dogs, Buster and Patch.



Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Margie Milby Price; two sisters, Theresa and Villis June Price and a brother, Monroe Coffee.



Survivors include his wife, Pam Goff Price; two daughters, Lisa (Patrick) O'Reilly of Louisville and Bethany Price of Hodgenville; a son, Ryan (Jaime) Price of Hodgenville; a sister, Norma (David) Wade of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Jerry (Brenda) Price and Neal (Laura) Price, all of Magnolia; seven grandchildren, Noah, Landon and Haley Thompson, Abby Hall, Callan and Kieran O'Reilly and Sullivan Price.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at First Baptist Church in Hodgenville with the Revs. Roger Pepper and George Smith officiating. Burial follows in Wilson Cemetery in Green County.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia and continues at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Hodgenville Gideon Camp P.O. 25 Hodgenville, Ky 42748 or the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.



