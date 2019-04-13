Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleo Allen. View Sign

Cleo Allen, 81, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Allegro Assisted Living in Elizabethtown.



She was born in Locust Hill on May 15, 1937, the daughter of the late Harold and Ruah Drane Dyer. Cleo was a member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church, Breckinridge County Historical Society and a resident of Allegro Assisted Living. She was the former owner and operator of Cleo's Beauty Shop, a gathering place for many women who became friends and shared their happy times as well as sad times – a place where they became family.



She loved her family and friends, collecting antiques, playing Bingo and mission trips.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Allen; daughter-in-law, Christy Allen; and siblings, Jimmy and Tom Dyer, Joyce Wheatley and Shirley Harp.



Cleo is survived by two children, Terry Allen and his wife, Jackie, of Houston, Texas, and Denise Horvath and her husband, John, of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Dustin and Cody Allen, Jarrett and Andy Horvath, Lavonne Kennedy and her husband, Brian; three great-grandchildren, Paige, Logan and Brennon Kennedy; and a sister, Carolyn Miller and her husband, Leo, of Louisville.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. CDT Tuesday, April 16, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, 308 S. Hardin St., Hardinsburg. Burial follows in Old Hardinsburg Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3:30 to 8 p.m. CDT Monday and continues at 8:30 a.m. CDT Tuesday.



308 South Hardin Street

Hardinsburg , KY 40143

(270) 756-2172

