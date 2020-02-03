Clifford Leon Odle, 57, of Millwood, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born Oct. 25, 1962, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Harold Odle Sr. and is survived by his mother, Lillian Lavon Lee Odle.
He was owner of Odle Woodworking and a truck driver. He enjoyed selling cars, riding motorcycles, fishing, farming, riding his Kubota tractor and spoiling his grandchildren. He was a member of Millwood Baptist Church, where he was baptized.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Darst Odle; and a brother, Harold Thomas "Tommy" Odle.
He is survived by his children, Jeremy Crawford of Leitchfield, Kyle Crawford (Bethany) of St. Paul, Cari Langley (Joe) of Millwood, Jason Odle (Tiffany) of Arizona and Jackie Tipton (Chuck) of Millwood; his mother, Lillian Lavon Lee Odle of Millwood; 16 special grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Malinda Sallee (Justin); a brother, Gene Odle; his aunt, Brenda Batchelder (John); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. CST Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Brother Mickey Coates officiating. Burial follows in Odle Family Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. CST Tuesday and resumes at 9 a.m. CST Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2020