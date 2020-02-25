Clifford Norman Perkins, 94, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
He was a retired dairy farmer, a World War II Army veteran and a member of LaRue Baptist Church in Hodgenville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Aileen Whitlock Perkins; two daughters, Angela Rose Voris and Mary Lois Wade; an infant son, Robert Neal Perkins; an infant granddaughter, Catherine Ann Perkins; an infant great-granddaughter, Alyssa Barnett; his parents, Robert Moss and Stella Blanche Huber Perkins; a sister, Beulah Skaggs; and three brothers, Gaines Perkins, Lawrence Perkins and Gene Perkins.
Survivors include three sons, David (Joyce) Perkins of Campbellsville and Martin (Dinah) Perkins and Daniel (Teresa) Perkins, all of Hodgenville; three daughters, Wanda Baumgardner and Connie Hunt, both of Hodgenville, and Elaine Perkins of Louisville; a sister, Faye Marie Brown of Shepherdsville; a brother, James Russell (Gloria) Perkins of Louisville; 28 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 25 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Buffalo with Brother Billy Whitlock officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020