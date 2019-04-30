Clifton Ray Noe, 84, of Lebanon Junction died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Underwood Noe; a son, Jerry Lee Noe (Mary); three daughters, Diane Ray Trowbridge (Robert), Connie Jean Waters (James) and Patricia Ann Dennis; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
