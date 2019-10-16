Clinton John Bower Jr., 92, of Vine Grove, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Peterson Bower; a son, Anthony Bower; a daughter, Deborah Banks; and a grandson.
The funeral is at noon Friday, Oct. 18, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Bro. John Vaught and the Rev. Jin Lee officiating. Burial follows in Big Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Big Spring.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019