Clyde Allen Williams

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley Creek Fire Department
Obituary
Clyde Allen Williams, 66, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

He was a native of Hardin County, a truck driver and a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church and Shrewsburg Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Franklin Williams and Mabel Glass Williams; a brother, Bennie Williams; and two sisters, Dora Jean West and Sue Logsdon.

Survivors include a son, Troy Williams of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Holly (Daniel) Lasley of Elizabethtown and Stacey (Baressa) Adams of Alabama; four brothers, Kirk Williams, George (Sharon) Williams, Charles (Bonnie) Williams and Tommy (Patricia) Williams, all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Virginia Williams and Rena (Carl) Nichols, all of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren and a great-grandchild; and his furry friends, Doolin and Miss Audrey.

A celebration of life is a 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Valley Creek Fire Department.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gideons International.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 19, 2019
