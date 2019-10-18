Clyde Allen Williams, 66, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.



He was a native of Hardin County, a truck driver and a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church and Shrewsburg Masonic Lodge.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William Franklin Williams and Mabel Glass Williams; a brother, Bennie Williams; and two sisters, Dora Jean West and Sue Logsdon.



Survivors include a son, Troy Williams of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Holly (Daniel) Lasley of Elizabethtown and Stacey (Baressa) Adams of Alabama; four brothers, Kirk Williams, George (Sharon) Williams, Charles (Bonnie) Williams and Tommy (Patricia) Williams, all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Virginia Williams and Rena (Carl) Nichols, all of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren and a great-grandchild; and his furry friends, Doolin and Miss Audrey.



A celebration of life is a 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Valley Creek Fire Department.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gideons International.

