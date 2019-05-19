Clydell Boals, 92, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, retired Sgt. Maj. Paul V. Boals; and a son, Jacob.
Survivors include two sons, Mark and Frank; a daughter, Vera; and three grandsons, Geoffrey, Benjamin and Jerry.
She will be interred in a private family ceremony in Carbondale, Illinois.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 20, 2019