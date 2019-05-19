Clydell Boals

Obituary
Clydell Boals, 92, of Radcliff, passed away Satur­day, May 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, retired Sgt. Maj. Paul V. Boals; and a son, Jacob.

Survivors include two sons, Mark and Frank; a daughter, Vera; and three grandsons, Geoffrey, Benjamin and Jerry.

She will be interred in a private family ceremony in Carbondale, Illinois.

Published in The News-Enterprise on May 20, 2019
