Colette Beaugrand, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Warwick, Rhode Island.



She was born in Fontenay-Tresigny, France, to Marius and Lucienne Hardy. She worked next to her husband for many years at Albany Cheese in Leitchfield, taught French at St. Catharine College near Springfield, Kentucky, and volunteered at Central Hardin High School and Elizabethtown High School with the French language program. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church since 1970.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Andre Beaugrand.



Survivors include a daughter, Helena Beaugrand Willis of Warwick; a son, Michael P. Beaugrand and his wife, Carolyn R., of Cincinnati; a sister, Paule Hardy, and a brother, Daniel Hardy, all of France; and five grandchildren, Amanda, Nicole, Samantha, Andrew and Patrick.



A memorial Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown.



