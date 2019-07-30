Connie Lou Horn, 62, of Eastview, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
Born in Elizabethtown, she was a medical tech and she loved helping other people. She attended White Mills Baptist Church and was a member of the Women's Club and also the White Mills Meal Ministry at church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noble Eugene and Louise Francis Miller Horn.
She is survived by several cousins, friends and her church family.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Bruce Underhill and the Rev. Rose Marie Jones officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 31, 2019