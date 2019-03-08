Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Ray Waller. View Sign

In loving memory of Connie Ray Waller, 74, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Bluefield, Virginia, who lost his battle with Alzheimer's in the early morning hours on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.



Although he had forgotten his family, we take comfort in knowing he is healed now and remembers all those he loved so dearly. Born June, 12, 1944, he was the son of the late Malcolm Monroe and Gladys Stroupe Waller.



Connie worked for the Norfolk, Virginia, newspapers for eight years as a printer, setting type and composing layouts of the stories and advertisements. He and Peggy moved their family to Bluefield, where he and his brothers owned and operated Waller AMC & Jeep.



He later started working for the Bluefield TV Cable Company as a door-to-door salesman when satellite channels first came to the local community. Following that, he also was the marketing director, locally, that led to a regional marketing position overseeing sales and marketing for three state offices in West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee. He and Peggy relocated to Elizabethtown, where he became general manager for the Kentucky region. Connie's last position he held was a salesman for Auto World Magazine. He loved his encounters with different people and being able to talk about cars. He could spin a tale as good as the next person, since he had years of experience as a car salesman.



Connie and his brothers were members of the Greater Bluefield West Virginia Jaycees. Connie later became president of the local chapter and won numerous state awards for their community and state involvement. He later became a district director for the West Virginia Jaycees, overseeing and helping other chapter's involvement within their communities and the state organization.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Roy Waller, James "Bud" Waller and Michael Waller.



Survivors include his wife or more than 53 years, Peggy Waller; a daughter, Karen Crittendon of Elizabethtown; a son, Christopher Waller and his wife, Candice, of Bixby, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Sydney W. Rodich and her husband, Reid, Max Waller, Nicholas Waller, Taylor Crittendon and Connor Crittendon; three sisters, Ellen Moore, Evelyn Anderson and her husband, Robert, and Patricia Reynolds and her husband, Carlos; and two brothers, Carl Waller and Jerry Waller.



