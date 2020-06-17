Corine Elizabeth Sharper, 81, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Sharper Sr.; a son, Jonathan Sharper; a grandchild, Darryl L. Sharper Jr.; and 13 siblings.
Survivors include her three sons, Bernard Sharper of Elizabethtown, Darryl L. (Adrian) Sharper of Brooklyn, New York, and James W. (Pamela) Sharper of Elizabethtown; a brother, Clarence Cunningham of Brooklyn; nine grandchildren, Deshaunta M. Sharper, Latorrie S. Smalls Sharper, Shadolaya C. Sharper, Jada A. Sharper Logsdon, Shana D. Sharper, Mia Sharper, Jamece Sharper, Anista W. Sharper and Tino Sharper; and 10 great-grandchildren, Eliakim, Chelby, Abdul, Darryl III, Ashaadiyah, Isa, Syrus, Sterling, Shandi Bae and Amelia.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the funeral home. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time.
To sign the guest register book, text "nebfh" to 270-398-6931 or leave a message for the family at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 17 to Jun. 27, 2020.