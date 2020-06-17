Corine Elizabeth Sharper
Corine Elizabeth Sharper, 81, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Sharper Sr.; a son, Jonathan Sharper; a grandchild, Darryl L. Sharper Jr.; and 13 siblings.

Survivors include her three sons, Bernard Sharper of Elizabethtown, Darryl L. (Adrian) Sharper of Brooklyn, New York, and James W. (Pamela) Sharper of Elizabethtown; a brother, Clarence Cunningham of Brooklyn; nine grandchildren, Deshaunta M. Sharper, Latorrie S. Smalls Sharper, Shadolaya C. Sharper, Jada A. Sharper Logsdon, Shana D. Sharper, Mia Sharper, Jamece Sharper, Anista W. Sharper and Tino Sharper; and 10 great-grandchildren, Eliakim, Chelby, Abdul, Darryl III, Ashaadiyah, Isa, Syrus, Sterling, Shandi Bae and Amelia.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the funeral home. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 17 to Jun. 27, 2020.
