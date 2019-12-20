Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cortland Kelly "‘Corky’" Cox. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:30 PM Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Hodgenville , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cortland "Corky" Kelly Cox, 88, of Hodgenville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.



He was born March 21, 1931, in Ollie. He was a 1950 graduate of Valley High School in Louisville, played baseball and basketball for the University of Louisville from 1951-54 and served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. After service to his country, he moved to Hodgenville where he spent his career as a beloved teacher, coach and principal.



Corky was inducted into the University of Louisville Athletic Hall of Fame, Valley High School Hall of Fame and LaRue County Hall of Fame. He was an avid golfer, never met a stranger and was loved by all.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruby Jane Webb Cox; and four siblings, Virtia May Cox, Roberta Gilbert, Larry Cox and Kenneth Cox.



Survivors include his wife, Emma Cox; a son, Steve (Beth) Cox of Hodgenville; three daughters, Kim Humkey, Terri (Andy) Stone and Kelly (Ched) Ferrell, all of Bardstown; his mother-in-law, Ruth Fultz; 13 grandchildren, Brooke (Marvin) Cox, Cory (Christen) Cox, Curtis (Carly) Cox, Lindsey (Brent) Monin, Jennifer (Justin) Seccombe, Luke Humkey, Alyssa (T.J.) Stone, John (Maddie) Stone, Claire Ferrell, Caden Ferrell, Camden Newton, Keegan Newton and Berkleigh Ferrell; three special nieces, Jozette Mattingly, Kristi Butner and Cheryl May; and six great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. today, Dec. 22, at First Baptist Church in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey and the Rev. Gordon McDowell officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.



The family requests donations in his memory be made to First Baptist Church Living Strong Team, in care of, Kathy Ross 4659 Tonieville Rd. Hodgenville, KY 42748. Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 21, 2019

