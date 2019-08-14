Crystal D. Hall, 42, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born in St. Augustine, Florida, to David and Norma Wolfe McMillen. She was a longtime employee of Wendy's.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Wolfe; a brother, Bobby Duncan; and her grandparents, Tony and Dorothy McMillen.
Survivors include her father, David McMillen Sr.; three sons, Greg (Shana) Hall of Elizabethtown, Brandon Hall of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Dale (Madeline) Smith of Nicholasville; a daughter, Samantha Crampes of New Haven; five brothers and a sister.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 17, at Manakee Funeral Home of Elizabethtown with the Rev. Lucas Hedgepath officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019