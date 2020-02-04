Curmet Lee Meadows, 83, of Loveland, Colorado, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was a native of West Virginia, born in the mountain community of Beeson. He retired from the U.S. Army after 26 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran and life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a recipient of The Bronze Star, two Meritorious medals and three Commendation medals.
Curmet was a handyman who could fix anything and he enjoyed helping others. He also was a talented musician who loved Bluegrass music. In 1999, Curmet and Leona relocated to Colorado to be with his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, who were the love of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luell and Macie Meadows; three brothers, Kenneth, Vergil and Raymond; and a sister, Beulah Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Leona Jenkins Meadows; his daughter and her husband, Kimberly and Joseph Vittetoe of Berthoud, Colorado; three grandchildren, Zachary Vittetoe, Emmalee Vittetoe and Mary Margaret Vittetoe; a sister, Imogene Bowman of Bluefield, West Virginia; a brother, James McKinney and his wife, Kitty, of Carlsbad, New Mexico; a large Kentucky family and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in several states.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Father Daniel Lincoln officiating. A military service is at 1 p.m. Friday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with burial to follow.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020