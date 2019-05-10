Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Edward "Curt" Gibbs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis Edward "Curt" Gibbs, 82, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after a lengthy illness.



Curt was born in Bonnieville to Joseph L. and Ollie Morgan Gibbs. He retired from self-employment, Gibbs Delivery, in 1986. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. On Aug. 6, 1980, he married his best friend, the other half that completed him, the former Megan Adams, in Elizabethtown.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David; a son, David; and three sisters, Louise, Linda and Alice.



Curt is survived by his loving wife, Megan; two brothers, Charles and Robert Gibbs; two sisters, Mary Ann Bywater and Patricia Lawson; and five children, Vicki, Ed, Kevin, Bill and Kaye.



Curt's positive outlook on life was infectious to everyone he met. He said to treat life as the precious gift it is.



Published in The News-Enterprise on May 11, 2019

