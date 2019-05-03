Curtis Randall Embry, 59, of Glendale, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.



He was a native of Selma, Alabama, a member of Gilead Baptist Church and was a truck driver for Maximum Trucking.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Embry.



Survivors include his mother, Margaret Wheeler Embry of Glendale; three daughters, Amanda (Nathan) Clater of Upton, Charlotte (Christopher) Owensby of Glendale and Ellisha (Eric) Booker of Eastview; a sister, Sherry (Tony) Lanham of Danville; 10 grandchildren, Cody Embry, Ashley Skaggs, Heaven Haycraft, Haley Tarter, Caleb Whalin, Shelbie Clater, Brittany Cecil, Whitney Clater, Kelsey Booker and Liam Owensby; and three great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Doug Fuller officiating. Burial follows in Glendale Christian Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



